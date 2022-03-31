 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

Great country property close to Vet School. Health Science Center and Rellis campus. Easy access from HwY 47. Spacious 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Ample storage space and 3 living rooms to entertain! Enclosed back porch and 1 acres of land! A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert