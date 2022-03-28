4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,795,000

Extraordinary new builder home on the golf course in beautiful Miramont loaded with incredibly posh details! Luxurious finishes abound as you are "wowed" by the marble flooring and a barrel vault ceiling in the elegant entry. Stunning living spaces include a family room whose focal point is a custom brick and cast stone fireplace that soars to the 2nd floor and a custom wet bar. The formal dining could make a gorgeous study with beautiful paneling and custom lighting. An open kitchen showcases quartzite countertops, a Dacor stainless appliance package, island with a sink, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent dining area all with beautiful views of the golf course thru the incredible steel windows and doors which are featured throughout the house. The private primary suite exudes luxury with a spa-like elegant bath where you will feel pampered in the soaking tub overlooking the golf course. The star of this suite is the huge walk-in closet/dressing area with a built-in storage island. Other features include two additional bedrooms on the main floor each with their own generous bathrooms and walk-in closets, a large laundry room with sink/freezer space/folding area, a mud room, and a 3 car garage that flows into the house with no step. Upstairs is a 2nd floor guest suite with its own private bath and a large double game room-both with balcony views of the golf course. No detail has been spared and the list is long. See your agent for details and an appointment.