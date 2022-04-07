 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,675

Situated in a gorgeous community, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story home is available for move-in August 3rd! Located just 9 miles from Texas A&M University and all of the surrounding amenities, this home is located in a PRIME location! Interior features of this home include an open concept common are, an oversized family room that transitions into the kitchen, which features granite countertops and an abundance of cabinet space. All 4 bedrooms are generously sized, including the primary bedroom which features a private en-suite bathroom with a separate soaking tub, shower and a walk-in closet. Exterior feature include a well-maintained and landscaped front yard, and a backyard with a privacy fence and fantastic views of the surrounding greenery. This rental won't last long. Schedule a private tour today.

