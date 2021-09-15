4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,470,000

Extraordinary new builder home in beautiful Miramont subdivision with posh details! See the concept video: https://youtu.be/pX_rbEMN_Kk Luxurious finishes abound as you are "wowed" by the elegant entry with marble flooring and a barrel ceiling. Stunning living spaces include a family room whose focal point is a custom stone, brick, and cast stone fireplace that soars to the 2nd floor and a custom stand-up wet bar. The formal dining could also be used as a study. Overlooking the fairway enjoy views of the Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course from the outdoor entertaining areas. An open kitchen showcases quartzite countertops, a Dacor stainless appliance package, island with a prep sink, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent dining area with beautiful views thru the incredible steel windows and doors which are featured throughout the house. The private primary suite exudes luxury with a spa-like feel in the elegant bath where you will feel pampered. The star of this suite is the huge walk-in closet/dressing area with a built-in storage island. Other features include 2 secondary bedrooms on the main floor each with their own bathrooms, a large laundry room, a mud room, and a 3 car garage. Upstairs is a 2nd floor guest suite with its own private bath and a large double game room both with balcony views of the golf course. No detail has been spared - see your agent for more details. Close to the gorgeous private member Miramont club house and golf course.