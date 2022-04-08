4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,275,000

Introducing 3207 Elm Creek, a stately residence situated in The Traditions master planned community! Enter the property courtyard through an entry vestibule leading into the flagstone terrace. The foyer overlooks the central living area plus dining room with vaulted/beamed ceiling and a cast stone double sided fireplace. Tucked at the front of the home is a study/home office. The great room is comprised of an ample spaced family room, kitchen and breakfast area with stained coffered ceilings/cabinetry and millwork abounding. This massive kitchen has two islands, ton of storage space, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, double ovens and gas cooktop. Off the kitchen is an elegant iron gated wine-room/bar. The owner's suite is accessed through a keeping area providing access to the stunning master bath separate double vanities, walk-in shower, and massive closet! As you pass the owner's private bath you enter the tier-ceiling bedroom with wonderful natural light and access to the patio. The first floor guest suite and on-suite bath are located on the opposing side of the residence from the owner's. Upstairs over the 3-car garage sits the two bedroom suites, both with private baths, a landing area with reading nook and guest study plus the gameroom with second story patio. Outdoor living includes 3-covered patios, outdoor kitchen, pool/spa, and mosquito misting. Separate adjacent lot by first right of refusal to buyer of 3207. Whole house generator.