One of a kind Country living with AG Exemption in place! Gorgeous custom home on 22.95 acres with no detail overlooked only a short drive to town. Sophisticated but warm, open & inviting-- This property has it all! Over 4,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, Formal dining, theater room, 2 living areas, an office or exercise room and so much more! Be prepared for large gatherings in the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry. The second living room/den offers a gorgeous cathedral ceiling with beams, wet bar and stone fireplace. The well appointed bedroom suites, each with their own bath, will accommodate multiple guests. The outdoor living space was custom made to entertain complete with full kitchen, fire pit and overlooks the huge stocked pond. Also included is over 20,000 SqFt of shop area that is a car enthusiast’s dream! Two 60X150 shops, a 3,500 sqft multi-door shop, fully insulated with office space and bathroom. The grounds are meticulously maintained and contains numerous trees. Everything about this Estate asks, "why not have it all, & then even a little more?" Call today for your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,250,000
