4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,100,000

Luxurious lakeside living in the heart of Aggieland! You'll fall in love with this incredible estate situated on nearly two acres overlooking the water in Heritage Lake Estates! Built by Hamilton Custom Homes, the home features nearly 4,100 heated sq ft including 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms + multiple living, dining, and flex spaces. The kitchen is a chef's delight with top-of-the-line appliances, double ovens, pot filler, and ample counter + storage space! Relax and enjoy the most gorgeous view in town on the spacious back porch overlooking the pool AND lake. You'll rest easy knowing that your home comes equipped with a Generac 16 kw generator as well as a residential fire suppression/sprinkler system, and lightning protection system! Don't miss the expansive walled and floored attic space complete with an attic storage lift! Lower level doorways are ADA compliant. Everything you could ever want in a home...and so much more! Schedule your exclusive showing today!