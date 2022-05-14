3 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $825,000

Beautiful custom home built in 2020 on over 12 acres in the popular Snook area of Deer Forest. This home has so many features and attention to details from when you step up to the front door and look up to the wood board ceilings on front and back porches, built with 2x6 studs, custom cabinets, solid wood interior doors, and wood work throughout, be amazed by the custom back door facing the back of the property-consisting of 3 doors that slide and fold in and open up completely to the back patio! The kitchen is massive with granite and a custom wine rack and island with under cabinet lighting and plugs hidden under the upper cabinets. Plug on living room floor. The pantry is a walk in with countertops and plugs too. Bonus loft for a cozy movie night. Master bedroom has doors right off back patio and bathroom features two shower heads in the walk in shower. Dryer and stove is setup for propane or electric. There is a whole home dehumidifier and air conditioned attic and spray foam insulation. On the exterior there is a huge pond stocked with catfish, perch and an automatic feeder, 50 Amp RV hookup next to it for the guests, pole barn for the toys, 250 gallon underground propane tank, gas stubbed out on back patio for a gas grill, the property is perimeter fenced with goat wire, carport is wired, insulated well house with a water softener, aerobic system and two access gates and driveways onto property. Don't miss out on this well cared for and well built home!