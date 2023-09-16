Welcome to the serene Clay community, where you'll discover a delightful blend of comfort and convenience. This charming home boasts a covered deck and an expansive yard, providing you with the perfect oasis to unwind and entertain. This remarkable property serves as an excellent starter home, positioned just 30 minutes away from BCS, a mere 14-minute drive to Snook, and a convenient 21-minute commute to Brenham. Its prime location ensures you can effortlessly reach your desired destinations without the hassle of a long commute. Built just three years ago, this home radiates a sense of modernity and freshness. With ample space to accommodate a small family, it offers the ideal canvas for you to create cherished memories. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the tranquility and comfort of this wonderful home. Schedule a visit today and embark on a journey to discover your new beginning.