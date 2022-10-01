 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $433,225

3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $433,225

LOCATED 15 MINUTES FROM KYLE FIELD! NEW CONSTRUCTION...energy efficient home with uniqueness, charm and a stunning front elevation. The structure of this home includes spray foam insulation, tankless water heater, 30 year composition shingle. Interior finishes will include designer detail around every corner from flooring and counter tops to light fixtures and hardware. This is not your cookie cutter home. Estimated completion date is the end of December.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert