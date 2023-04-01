Watch this one through the constriction stage. This cute farmhouse will be on pier and beam and have 3 bedrooms 2 baths. The open floor plan will allow for excellent entertaining. The kitchen will have an island with seating and there will also be a dining area. This home will have upgraded finishes thru out and there will be a 24x36 barn on a concrete foundation to match the home. The back yard will be privacy fenced.