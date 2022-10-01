Farm House Charm with interior finishes and designer details throughout. This new construction home includes spray foam insulation, tank-less water heater, 30 year composition shingle, luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile in wet area. Ready for the FINAL touches.
3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $408,500
