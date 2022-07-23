3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $285,500

This Grand Lakes contemporary home features an open common living space with 10’ ceilings, 60” wide recessed wall-mounted remote control fireplace, and alabaster white tone interior walls. The kitchen offers an island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel under mount kitchen sink w/disposal, quartz countertops w/LED underlights, custom raised panel poplar cabinets, range & pot filler, top-control dishwasher, range, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has an oval tray-top ceiling, rain shower, alcove Jetta-type soaking tub, white China porcelain pedestal sinks, quartz vanities, and a tile backsplash. The back yard has an unobscured view with gate access to future Grand Lake. Parking capacity is expansive with its extra wide driveway and 18x18 wide garage entry with additional depth for longer vehicles. HOA includes high speed internet service.