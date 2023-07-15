This new construction 3/2 home offers an open concept fantastic split plan for your privacy. You will be pleased to find this home has an open living room with high ceilings that overlooks the fabulous island kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry. It features an extra-large master suite with a separate tub, large shower and walk in closet, plus tons of storage throughout! You also get to enjoy the beautiful covered back patio that is great for hosting parties! A plus side to this home is the AMAZING view of Grand Lake! This end of the lake oversized lot gets the best view in the neighborhood! This home includes a fully sodded front yard & open view back fence! This fabulous home is located in the Grand Lake of Snook subdivision, which includes a private lake & walking trail, only 15 minutes away from TAMU, and BCS! There are two options available from VS Legacy Construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chip Stewart termed Texas A&M’s hire of Kathleen McElroy last month to rebuild and relaunch journalism as the program’s new director a “coup.”
Aggieland said goodbye to former Texas A&M football player and defensive ends coach Terry Price on Saturday with plenty of tears mixed wit…
Negotiations between Texas A&M legal counsel and representatives for Kathleen McElroy took place on Friday to see if any agreement could s…
Myla Cathey’s journey to Central Missouri started at the bowling lanes at Grand Station and on Instagram.
Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner was following the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on his iPad, but technology didn’t produce the al…