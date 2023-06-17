This new construction 3/2 home offers an open concept fantastic split plan for your privacy. You will be pleased to find this home has an open living room with high ceilings that overlooks the fabulous island kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry. It features an extra-large master suite with a separate tub, large shower and walk in closet, plus tons of storage throughout! You also get to enjoy the beautiful covered back patio that is great for hosting parties! A plus side to this home is the AMAZING view of Grand Lake! This end of the lake oversized lot gets the best view in the neighborhood! This home includes a fully sodded front yard & open view back fence! This fabulous home is located in the Grand Lake of Snook subdivision, which includes a private lake & walking trail, only 15 minutes away from TAMU, and BCS! There are two options available from VS Legacy Construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $264,900
