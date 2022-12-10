3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $249,900

This charming three bedroom home sits on one of the larger, prime lots in Grand Lakes...only a 15 minute commute to Texas A&M's central campus. This house sparkles with granite countertops in the kitchen and white quartz in each bathroom plus Kent Moore cabinets throughout. Lots of add-ons, including Google Smart Home with WIFI sprinkler system & garage door, plus a hard-wired camera system. Outside there's ample patio space for grilling and the backyard has a broad garden area plus a custom-built 12x8 stone and plank storage shed with solar lighting. The house comes with a water filtration system and solar powered attic fan and insulated garage to help reduce summer cooling costs.