3 Bedroom Home in Snook - $1,200,000

87 +/- acres of Pure Country Living! Rare Acreage Find Just Outside Aggieland and west of the roar from Kyle Field. A stone's throw from FM 60, this gem is easily accessible from Houston, Austin & beyond. Fenced on all sides, wildlife abounds on approximately 40% of the property left wooded as nature intended and accented by acres and acres of improved pastures for grazing needs or hay production. Enjoy weekend stays in one of the two homes located at opposite ends of this boundless ranch! The brick home features three bedrooms and two baths plus two bonus rooms built on back with views of the large pond! And, wait!, there’s more: Large workshop, covered RV pad, horse corral and stalls, to boot! (CR 231) Take the scenic drive through the ranch, breathing in all its natural beauty. Discover improved pastures along lovely tree-shaded areas… follow the low-water crossing at the stream up to the second home located on the far end of the ranch, featuring four bedrooms, two baths in a cleverly concealed mobile home attached to a concrete slab and metal roof… bask on beautiful porches, inground pool and jacuzzi, beautiful pond with stone waterfall and a workshop/detached garage as well, including a one-car carport. (CR 230) Savor your weekend adventures with horseback riding, ranching, fishing, hunting and so much more on this Texas Gem!