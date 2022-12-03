3 Bedroom Home in North Zulch - $695,000

Welcome home to the country! This property is fully equipped and ready to be called home! The 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 32 acres of hay pasture, with a view like no other! Come inside and see the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and hard surface floors. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stained cabinetry, kitchen aid appliances and so much more! The opportunities are endless with this property, don’t miss your chance to own this breathtaking piece of Texas!