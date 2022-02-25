3 Bedroom Home in Navasota - $650,000

Are you ready to own your own piece of heaven? This turnkey country property is ready for a new owner with or without livestock. This custom built barndominium features an 1800sqft open living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 450sqft attached shop/garage. Concrete floors, beautiful granite countertops, open kitchen and windows at every turn give this home a panoramic view of the almost 6 acres of pasture, riding arena and barn. 1000sqft of covered porch allows you to sit out and enjoy your morning coffee or sunsets gazing at the pastures behind you. Great 50x80 barn with 2 - 12x12 stalls and a 50x60 indoor riding arena will make any horse lover swoon. Stalls are equipped with fans, fly misters, and automatic waters. Attached to the barn is a parking spot for your 5th wheel travel trailer or Horse trailer with living quarters. Located behind the house you will have a 48x24 tractor barn with 3 open bays and an enclosed 12x24 garage. 15 minutes to College Station or 15 minutes to Navasota. This property is located in Brazos County and holds a Navasota address. This mini ranch has everything you need and you are literally minutes from everything. Make your appointment today to see this beauty!