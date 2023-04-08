New 3/2 Mobile Home on an acre tract ready for move in. Enjoy the gorgeous country living only 10 minutes from College Station. Many opportunities on an unrestricted acre in Millican. The mobile home sits on a concrete slab, with skirting all the way around, and spacious covered front porch. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a walk-in closet. Wood plank flooring throughout the home and walk in closets in the all bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Millican - $1,600
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Draggieland event to go on Thursday
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station on Wednesday, police said.
A graphic novel set in in College Station about a reporter from a fictional newspaper who goes undercover at a furry convention to track down …