New 3/2 Mobile Home on an acre tract ready for move in. Enjoy the gorgeous country living only 10 minutes from College Station. Many opportunities on an unrestricted acre in Millican. The mobile home sits on a concrete slab, with skirting all the way around, and spacious covered front porch. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a walk-in closet. Wood plank flooring throughout the home and walk in closets in the all bedrooms.