3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $795,000

If southern country charm and wrap around porches is what you're looking for, look no further! There is room to spread out in this beautiful home in sought-after Iola school district. FM 244 paved road frontage, just 20 minutes to Bryan / College Station, this home is perfectly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the fast paced life. The main house has nearly 3700 sq. ft. and includes 3 bedrooms plus additional study and sunroom, 4 1/2 bathrooms, loft area upstairs, soaring 2 story ceilings in the living, and oversized dining area. Additional garage apartment (Mother-in-law Suite) w/ 1225 sq. ft., separate back entrance above the garage with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and full kitchen and living space. (Chair lift is installed for the garage apartment if needed). Relax on the oversized back patio and cool off in the swimming pool..ideal layout for entertaining! 10 beautiful acres (Ag Exempt) with perimeter fencing and cross fencing. Recent updates include newer HVAC systems, 4 yr old metal roof, complete exterior painting, full kitchen remodel, fresh paint throughout, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, and bathrooms all recently updated. 3 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets & work benches for your hobbies. 40x20 barn w/ electrical installed (separate electric meter). Salt water pool has been resurfaced with new tile and approx 3 year old pump. Wickson water and aerobic septic system. Extended range high speed internet available with boosters on corners of the house.