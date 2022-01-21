If southern country charm and wrap around porches is what you're looking for, look no further! There is room to spread out in this beautiful home in sought-after Iola school district. FM 244 paved road frontage, just 20 minutes to Bryan / College Station, this home is perfectly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the fast paced life. The main house has nearly 3700 sq. ft. and includes 3 bedrooms plus additional study and sunroom, 4 1/2 bathrooms, loft area upstairs, soaring 2 story ceilings in the living, and oversized dining area. Additional garage apartment (Mother-in-law Suite) w/ 1225 sq. ft., separate back entrance above the garage with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and full kitchen and living space. (Chair lift is installed for the garage apartment if needed). Relax on the oversized back patio and cool off in the swimming pool..ideal layout for entertaining! 10 beautiful acres (Ag Exempt) with perimeter fencing and cross fencing. Recent updates include newer HVAC systems, 4 yr old metal roof, complete exterior painting, full kitchen remodel, fresh paint throughout, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, and bathrooms all recently updated. 3 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets & work benches for your hobbies. 40x20 barn w/ electrical installed (separate electric meter). Salt water pool has been resurfaced with new tile and approx 3 year old pump. Wickson water and aerobic septic system. Extended range high speed internet available with boosters on corners of the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
- Updated
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 392 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.