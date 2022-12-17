3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $700,000

Just minutes from College Station you will find this beautiful home in the highly regarded King Oaks subdivision-- a 64-acre master-planned community with nature trails, a pond, pavilion, and a swimming pool. Situated on 1.21 acres, this Ranch home offers a peaceful retreat along with upgrades such as GoGreen spray foam insulation, Culligan water softener and filtration system, and many handicapped accessible features throughout. Open concept living space boasts hardwood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace that even has a mantle from a 300-year-old Pennsylvania barn! Well-appointed kitchen includes custom cabinetry with pull-out shelving, farmhouse style sink, and plenty of countertop space for entertaining. The primary bedroom is a true oasis, highlighting a tranquil vessel tub, stone sinks, extensive tile, and granite, along with a frameless shower. Guestrooms are spacious and the guest bath is top of the line! Even the laundry room is top-notch with a granite folding counter, sink, and plenty of storage. Outside there is another stellar kitchen to prepare and enjoy a meal while enjoying the beautiful view. Other thoughtful upgrades in this custom home include dedicated office space, foam-insulated attic space over the garage, three car garage, an extra parking area, and an extended driveway to accommodate guests. No detail has been overlooked in this beautiful country home!