Welcome to this peaceful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on 1.28 acres in King Oaks Subdivision with a study/fourth bedroom that includes a large walk in closet. Great for entertaining this home has lots of natural light with an open concept floorpan, a separate dining area and an oversized bonus room upstairs. Oversized master bedroom includes room for a sitting area with a large master bathroom with double sinks and garden tub. Additional features for this home include a bonus walk in storage room, a screened in back porch as well as an outside concrete patio, and a 500 gallon propane tank, This lot offers privacy with a natural hedge of trees, a large area for additional parking, and a 3 car garage. Just 15 minutes from B/CS you don't want to miss this beautiful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns …
A consultant’s report released by Texas A&M University on Monday recommends reorganizing the university’s Office of the Provost and Studen…
Four Caldwell High School students were arrested last week on felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure stemming from an incident t…
Artists are not eligible for induction to the Rock Hall of Fame until 25 years after release of their first recording. Lively debates break out every year over omissions. See who got the honor for this year.
A Texas A&M associate professor of large animal surgery was recently indicted on a cruelty to livestock charge.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release…
One person was detained late Sunday after an hourslong standoff at a College Station apartment complex.
Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
- Updated
Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
Former Texas A&M pitchers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley will be making their first World Series appearances. Atlanta's Minter has not allow…