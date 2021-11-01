3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $615,000

Welcome to this peaceful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on 1.28 acres in King Oaks Subdivision with a study/fourth bedroom that includes a large walk in closet. Great for entertaining this home has lots of natural light with an open concept floorpan, a separate dining area and an oversized bonus room upstairs. Oversized master bedroom includes room for a sitting area with a large master bathroom with double sinks and garden tub. Additional features for this home include a bonus walk in storage room, a screened in back porch as well as an outside concrete patio, and a 500 gallon propane tank, This lot offers privacy with a natural hedge of trees, a large area for additional parking, and a 3 car garage. Just 15 minutes from B/CS you don't want to miss this beautiful home!