Gorgeous 4/2 on 1.5 acres plus amazing casita / guest house! Hidden gem in the Heart of King Oaks Subdivision. Located among large mature oak trees is this charming home with separate 600 sq ft guest house on a 1.5-acre corner lot. You can enjoy all the amenities of the College Station/Bryan area, while living in nature filled community! This large property also provides plenty of space for entertaining and large get-togethers. Open, spacious living area with raised ceilings and lots of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Secluded primary suite, featuring relaxing soaking tub and walk in shower. Bonus 3.5 car garage. Wonderful guest house with all the amenities with full kitchen and washer/dryer connections. Peaceful, Serene Setting where the deer roam for your viewing pleasure. King Oaks amenities include stocked fishing pond, large pavilion, and swimming pool. Don't let this one get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $559,500
