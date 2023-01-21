3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $514,900

Check out this phenomenal, well-maintained home in luxurious King Oaks on just over an acre. Walk into an open floorplan that includes the living room, dining room, and kitchen with wood-beam accented cathedral ceiling, tile floors, gorgeous full-wall of windows. The living room provides an eye-drawing floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a hutch on either side to show off your inner decorator. On the opposite end is another eye-catching stone wall accent in the Kitchen that has BOTH a walk-in pantry and butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, eating bar island with extra storage, both a coffee and a drink bar each with upper and lower cabinets. The secondary rooms include Berber carpet and walk-in closets. Enter through french doors to you new office with another walk-in closet that has extra shelves for your library collection. A private master suite awaits you with large walk-in closet with extra built-ins, roll-in shower with two heads, separate vanities, and an extra closet for all your linen. The best part of the home - your screened porch provides the perfect setting for your evening drink of choice while you look out on your quiet acre and the natural agricultural land beyond.