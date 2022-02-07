 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $499,000

Quaint and well kept single story one owner home in gorgeous King Oaks - Brick home settled on a 1.1 acre corner lot. Walk into the classic foyer and wide open concept living area & kitchen. Formal dining room separated from the kitchen for holiday enjoyment. Master suite is truly a gem - oversized bedroom, double sided propane fireplace to the attached study/private second living area. Master bath offers separate vanities, large shower, generous tub and two walk in closets! Two additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and offer ample space in a split bedroom layout. Laundry room is large with cabinetry, large counter tops, sink and tons of storage. But wait, there's more - home has oversized two car side entry garage AND a separate full size two car garage/workshop - loads of space for all your projects! Fenced backyard with large trees. Home is less than 15 miles from College Station and an easy commute. Iola schools and country living with nearby city amenities.

