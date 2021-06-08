3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $399,900

Beautiful like new home in popular king Oaks. This Ranch Style home sits on a large corner and has beautiful mature trees and ample open spaces. Inside you'll find a spacious living room with rock fireplace and hearth that opens up the kitchen and formal dining. The kitchen boasts built on site cabinets, granite counter tops, built in oven, cook top, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area and eating bar. The master bedroom is a great size with a window bench and walk in closet. The Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub and double sinks with granite counter tops. The extra bedrooms are also spacious with great storage. The Home also has a full size study/flex room. *Bonus* All main area and bedrooms have engineered wood flooring and all wet areas have tile. King oaks has a community pool, ponds and community activities. Only 15 minutes from College Station. View More