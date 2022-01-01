New construction. 3 bedroom/2 bath with a large great room/dining area and fireplace. The kitchen and bathrooms feature granite counters, natural, sealed concrete floors throughout. 2+ acre lot located in Iola, known for it’s excellent schools. Energy efficient HVAC and windows make this property ideal for someone looking for peaceful, county living.
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $350,000
