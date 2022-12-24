3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $350,000

BEAUTIFUL PARTIALLY WOODED AND PRIVATE 7.27 ACRES... 4 year old 3 bedroom 2 bath Oakcreek manufactured home. Detached carport and storage building included. The property is fenced on 3 sides with a fenced in yard. Located in the Iola community and Iola ISD, easy commute to Huntsville or Bryan/College Station. Community water, aerobic septic and not in the flood plain. Shipping container can be purchased.