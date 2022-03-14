Situated on 4 acre, this beautiful brick home allows you to enjoy all the nature and wildlife that county living has to offer with a wooden privacy fence on one side of the property. The spacious home has high ceilings, master bath features a beautiful tiled shower with a thick glass door. The back patio and study are wired for Bose speakers. In the back yard, relax in the spacious hot tub or take a dip in the above ground pool which conveys with the property. The pool has stairs for entry as well as a raised deck on the backside with a newly installed pump. The property also has connections available for an outside bar-b-que pit. And if that is not enough RV connections for traveling friends including dark water, potable water, and electricity 30/50 Amp.
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $324,900
