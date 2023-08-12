This Clayton home is nestled at the back corner of 1.87 acres outside city limits. The property is fully fenced and cross-fenced. A large pen with a lean to style barn. A two-track caliche driveway, with metal shop that is tucked neatly into the trees. The home sits in a fully fenced homestead separate from the rest of the property and is anchored to a 14x42 concrete slab. 4-car carport with full concrete slab which offers shade. As you walk to the home a beautiful outdoor oasis greets you, the stock tank pool complete filter pump. At night the whole oasis comes alive with the ambient glow from solar powered lights. Behind the home a second pasture with chicken coop, large pole barn, small pen complete with smaller shelter making it a perfect area fit for goats, horses, and chickens. Two additional sheds, one sit on the slab with the carport, the other is freestanding to the left of the home with a compost bin. Never fear, an in-ground twelve-person storm shelter keeps you safe from any inclement weather. The property is bordered on the west and south by 300 privately owned acres and to the east by a green belt wet weather creek, home to tall beautiful trees making this a completely private location. The home has an open floor plan featuring waterproof floors, fresh paint, LED interior lighting, master on-suite, large closets. Includes remaining manufacturer warrantys. The house has a 4-year-old aerobic septic system recently pumped with a rebuilt air pump.