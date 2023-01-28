 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Iola - $180,000

  • Updated
This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1,047 sq ft home is nestled on 3.0 private acres, and is complete with an open and split floor plan,"chef's delight" kitchen, an abundance of storage space, large master bedroom complete with en suite, large carport, old barn, chicken coops, and more! Featuring wildlife, trees, and open skies, let your imagination create the vision that can only be yours in this amazing outdoor setting. Priced to sell! This property won't last long! Schedule your private showing today.

