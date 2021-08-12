3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $89,500

Charming home in Hearne, TX ready to make your own! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has withstood the test of time and ready for little TLC. Great investment opportunity or call it home. Located on the corner lot of Post Oak St and HWY 79 frontage makes it an easy location for access, concrete driveway, nice size yard, partial fencing, pear tree in side yard and LARGE pecan trees for ample shade from the TEXAS heat. The less expensive Robertson county property taxes are worth a 20 minute commute from BCS. Make your appointment to view this great little home.