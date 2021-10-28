Pack your bags and move in right away because this cute little home comes completely furnished. New roof was installed 8/27/21. Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer also stay! Oven is less than 2 months old. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. 1,588 sqft. Enjoy privacy fenced backyard. There is a window unit in each bedroom and the living room. 3 year old gas water heater. New manifold plumbing system. schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $89,000
