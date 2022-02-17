Clean and Cozy, this smart little mobile home on almost 1/4 of an acre is move-in ready! Great curb appeal with its sweet picket fence, crisp color scheme and great yard space. Pull in to the paved two-car carport and front walk leading to the huge front porch just made for relaxing, rain or shine. Step inside, and the fresh, clean look continues, with all-new paint and vinyl flooring throughout. Enjoy the open floor-plan and trendy kitchen with new appliances. The living room and bedrooms come complete with window blinds and ceiling fans. Outside, there is plenty of yard space on all sides for gardening, playing, or just relaxing!
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $76,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
From caring for cows to caring for people, Rudder High School senior Charli Josey has a heart for healing that she uses on the family ranch an…
- Updated
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President for Communications and Human Resources at The Association of Former Students, died Thursday after a lengthy …
State health officials reported four new COVID-related deaths and 160 cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend, inclu…