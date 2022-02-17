 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $76,000

Clean and Cozy, this smart little mobile home on almost 1/4 of an acre is move-in ready! Great curb appeal with its sweet picket fence, crisp color scheme and great yard space. Pull in to the paved two-car carport and front walk leading to the huge front porch just made for relaxing, rain or shine. Step inside, and the fresh, clean look continues, with all-new paint and vinyl flooring throughout. Enjoy the open floor-plan and trendy kitchen with new appliances. The living room and bedrooms come complete with window blinds and ceiling fans. Outside, there is plenty of yard space on all sides for gardening, playing, or just relaxing!

