Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Traditional style home Robertson County of Hearne. This would be an excellent starter, retirement or investment home. This home offers new carpet, paint inside and out, refrigerator stays with the home. Cute patio for sitting outside and listening to the birds and a storage for your outside lawnmower and more. Hearne ISD.
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football gave readers a sneak peek of this year’s cover graced by the Texas A&M defense. As the “Bible o…
A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after a search warrant led to the discovery of crack cocaine, authorities said.
The people of Bryan who helped create Rekindling Christmas when it filmed in and around the city in January 2020 can now say they are part of …
The WNBA's Atlanta Dream suspended former Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter on Monday for what the team said was “conduct detrimental to the team.”
The Bryan Police Department responded to multiple calls Sunday evening about people shooting fireworks at cars and at people. According to a n…
Freshman forward Jordan Hall has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will not transfer to Texas A&M but instead return to St. Joseph’s next s…
- Updated
Read how some escaped while others perished as a Florida condo tower tumbled into smoke and ruin. Meanwhile, officials suspended a search for victims as they planned to demolish the rest of the tower before a tropical storm hits.
- Updated
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma, according to a medical examiner. He was 24. The NHL club had earlier said he died from an apparent head injury in a fall.
Change is on its way to the Gibbons Creek area in Grimes County as the former coal plant’s new owner works on decommissioning and remediation …
- Updated
The REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, appears to be behind the attack