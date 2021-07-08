 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $69,900

Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Traditional style home Robertson County of Hearne. This would be an excellent starter, retirement or investment home. This home offers new carpet, paint inside and out, refrigerator stays with the home. Cute patio for sitting outside and listening to the birds and a storage for your outside lawnmower and more. Hearne ISD.

