3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $67,000

House sold as is.... Great house on 3 lots. Huge corner lots. Large trees, detached garage, needs work, priced to sell. 1 window A/C unit, stove, refrigerator, deep freeze, washer and dryer will not convey. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms inside , one bath outside (never used) flex or office space.

