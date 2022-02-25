3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $549,000

BEAUTIFUL 12.2 AC (per CAD) with amazing Country Appeal! When you drive thru the electric gate and wind down the tranquil driveway you feel as if you are at a lovely park. A 3/2 manufactured home, super large covered deck, 24x20 workshop, boardwalk and back deck, 7 inch thick - 20x20 concrete slab (currently used for basketball and play), tree fort, and trails cut in the woods leads to an enjoyable walk and makes this property a place you will want to be. Lots of wildlife to enhance your views. This property is out in the country but only 5 min from Hearne, 10 min from Franklin and 20 min from Bryan (per owner) so you have the best of both worlds. The kitchen boasts nice big granite island, oak cabinets, roomy feel and attached dining area. The master bedroom has private bath attached with generous walk-in closet. Imagine 12 plus acres all to yourself! Call today for an appointment to view this property and make it your next HOME!