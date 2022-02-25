BEAUTIFUL 12.2 AC (per CAD) with amazing Country Appeal! When you drive thru the electric gate and wind down the tranquil driveway you feel as if you are at a lovely park. A 3/2 manufactured home, super large covered deck, 24x20 workshop, boardwalk and back deck, 7 inch thick - 20x20 concrete slab (currently used for basketball and play), tree fort, and trails cut in the woods leads to an enjoyable walk and makes this property a place you will want to be. Lots of wildlife to enhance your views. This property is out in the country but only 5 min from Hearne, 10 min from Franklin and 20 min from Bryan (per owner) so you have the best of both worlds. The kitchen boasts nice big granite island, oak cabinets, roomy feel and attached dining area. The master bedroom has private bath attached with generous walk-in closet. Imagine 12 plus acres all to yourself! Call today for an appointment to view this property and make it your next HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
College Station will make an internal hire to replace departing football coach Steve Huff, who was hired Thursday as head football coach and a…
First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle capped his first weekend by experiencing “Olsen Magic.”
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
Three College Station High School students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.