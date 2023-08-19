NEW CONSTRUCTION home featuring 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, white cabinets with brass fixtures, granite counter tops, vinyl wood flooring throughout, tile in bathrooms, privacy fence, kitchen island with build in dishwasher, front and back cover patio. Large size dining and living room area for those family gathering weekends. Great first time home buyer home or investment home in a quiet location near downtown Hearne with no HOA and just 25 mins away from Bryan-College Station and less than an hour from Waco.
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $195,000
