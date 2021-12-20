 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $190,000

Come and check out this cute home in Hearne, Texas. Right in the middle of Bryan and Waco. This adorable house offers high ceilings, central heat and air, tile flooring, 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Home offers an extra room for and office or play area, currently being used as a bedroom. The back yard has a nice patio and a very large storage area 12x16. Call me so I can give you a tour of this cute find.

