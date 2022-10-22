 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $185,000

New construction located in a upcoming neighborhood. Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, granite counter tops, vinyl wood flooring throughout, tile in bathroom, over size master closet, privacy fence, and no back neighbors! Home is expected to be completed early December. This property would be a perfect investment home with no HOA just 20 mins away from Bryan-College Station.

