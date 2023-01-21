New construction located in a upcoming neighborhood. Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, granite counter tops, vinyl wood flooring throughout, tile in bathroom, over size master closet, privacy fence, and no back neighbors! Property would be a perfect investment home with no HOA and just 20 mins away from Bryan-College Station.
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $175,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sitting inside the Texas Triangle — that area of the state consisting of the three largest Texas metro centers: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and…
Note: This list was published in the Jan. 19 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school and/or school di…
A&M Consolidated sophomore quarterback Will Hargett shared health and safety concerns about Consol’s athletics facilities at the College S…
After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always c…
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period and will be published on the next six-week period. All other sch…
While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece R…
In a process that began in October, the College Station school district board of trustees unanimously voted in favor of Calendar A for the 202…
A&M ranked high in animation poll
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during…