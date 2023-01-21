 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $175,000

  • Updated
New construction located in a upcoming neighborhood. Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, granite counter tops, vinyl wood flooring throughout, tile in bathroom, over size master closet, privacy fence, and no back neighbors! Property would be a perfect investment home with no HOA and just 20 mins away from Bryan-College Station.

