CHOOSE YOUR FLOOR PLAN! R Plus G Construction is pleased to offer you several floor plans to pick from, prices vary based on your desires. These beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION homes are situated in lovely Hearne, Texas. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, open room concept, large extra bedrooms, storage space, indoor utility and versatile functionality makes these floor plans shine. Premier lender offering lots of options for everyone. Make an appointment to speak with the agent, builder or lender today!