3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $139,900

Ready to sit on your back porch and enjoy the shade of a huge pecan tree? This cozy home just off of Hwy 6 and only 20 minutes to Bryan was built-in 1999. This very affordable 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with attached garage sits on a corner lot, with a privacy fence around the large backyard. Easy access to Highway 6 and a large empty lot facing the Railroad Museum Depot. This home is lightly used and is ready for a new owner to make it their own.