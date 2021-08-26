 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $100,000

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! 1,385 sqf on a large 0.132 acre lot, situated on a corner lot! The home has new fresh paint inside and out, new vinyl plank flooring throughout and a refurbished ramp/deck area in back makes that it easily accessible to all. Kitchen includes new laminate countertops and bathroom has a beautiful antique vanity! Come see this home for yourself today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert