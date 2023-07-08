Custom touches around every corner - there is much to appreciate in this home plus all the extras: Ag exempt in place with 13+ acres, RV pads with 50 amp hookups, an enclosed 40'x100 workshop with extensive equipment parking shed space, detached game house man-cave, 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house, and lighted arena at the top of the hill. Commute to Bryan College station is just over 20 minutes. All the amenities are in place for comfortable country living while community conveniences are just down the road. The property is unrestricted so VRBO is an option if seasonal living is your preference. Everyone is sure to enjoy the quiet of country living here- there is so much to come home to!