3 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $1,995,000

Escape to the country in style on this beautiful 79.43 ac. ranch that is turnkey for residential, recreational or agricultural use and located in Central Texas just 11 miles from Franklin and 23 miles from the heart of Bryan/College Station. This property features a 3 bed/3bath 2,900 sq. ft. metal home with an attached 2500 sq. ft. shop including 220v electricity, both he-shed and she shed rooms with overhead loft and 25 x 80 overhang with ample parking and elevated concrete loading dock bays. A Pipe metal entrance with a winding tree lined greets you when you arrive and beautiful oaks and cedars are scattered throughout. The property is perimeter fenced with 6 cross-fenced pastures with water and electric to each; 3 sets of cattle working pens; 50 x 100 ag barn with 5 roll up doors, 10 ft concrete perimeter, lights, electricity and water; 3 pipe metal pens/stalls with 60 x 10 covered area with lighting, water and electricity; small pond; 200 yd. shooting range; covered well house with new water softening and hydrogen peroxide injection system for water purification; 30 x 30 concrete patio with rock wall, electricity and water. The home boasts a new $30k renovation in the kitchen, 3 water heaters, huge lofted attic storage space and a large laundry/craft room. Franklin ISD, Navasota Valley Electric. Offered at $1,995,000.