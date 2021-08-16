Escape to the country in style on this beautiful 18.29 ac. ranchette that is turnkey for recreational or agricultural use and located in Central Texas just 11 miles from Franklin and 23 miles from the heart of Bryan/College Station. This property features a 3 bed/3bath 2,900 sq. ft. metal home with an attached 2500 sq. ft. shop including 220v electricity, both he-shed and she shed rooms with overhead loft and 25 x 80 overhang with ample parking and elevated concrete loading dock bays. A Pipe metal entrance with a winding tree lined greets you when you arrive and beautiful oaks and cedars are scattered throughout. The property is perimeter fenced with 6 cross-fenced pastures with water and electric to each; 3 sets of cattle working pens; 50 x 100 ag barn with 5 roll up doors, 10 ft concrete perimeter, lights, electricity and water; 3 pipe metal pens/stalls with 60 x 10 covered area with lighting, water and electricity; small pond; 200 yd. shooting range; covered well house with new water softening and hydrogen peroxide injection system for water purification; 30 x 30 concrete patio with rock wall, electricity and water. The home boasts a new $30k renovation in the kitchen, 3 water heaters, huge lofted attic storage space and a large laundry/craft room. Franklin ISD, Navasota Valley Electric. Offered at $1,495,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will be rolling through the Brazos Valley again with stops scheduled in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
An 80-year-old Montgomery man died after a party boat capsized Saturday night at Lake Conroe, according to ABC13 in Houston.
Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday as the region’s virus-related hospitalizatio…