3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2022 MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath , 1st floor condo located close to TAMU and is right on the bus route. This updated unit features wood vinyl floors throughout, spacious living area and great natural lightings. All appliances included, as well as washer / dryer. Pre lease today!