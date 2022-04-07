 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995

  Updated
AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2022 PRE-LEASE! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Newly updated 3 bed, 2 bath condo within minutes of restaurants, grocery stores and tons of entertainment! New carpet, wood vinyl plank flooring, paint, granite countertops, fixtures and lots more! Bus route picks up in front of complex! Washer/Dryer included. Schedule your viewing today!

